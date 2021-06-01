A Dunbar woman allegedly punched a state police trooper in the head as state police were placing her into a holding cell on Friday.
State police said Taylor Marie Leapline, 25, was taken into custody following a disturbance at Walmart in South Union Township. After transporting her to the Fayette County booking center, police said Leapline was led to a holding cell, and her handcuffs were removed.
Leapline then allegedly hit a trooper with her left fist in his right temple area before police pushed her into the holding cell.
Leapline is charged with aggravated assault. She is confined at Fayette County Prison with bail set at $7,500. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7.
