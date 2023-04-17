In her more than two decades spent in the behavioral health field, Brandi Szabo has encountered numerous depressed and lonely people whom she said were not taking care of their health and wellness.
“I would hear over and over again, ‘There’s nothing here, there’s nothing to do, there’s nowhere to go, I don’t have anybody to go with, I don’t have anybody to do anything with,’” she said. “I thought, why don’t I try to open something where people can come and have something to do that might be fun but also rewarding?”
That’s what the Dunbar resident has done with The Woods, a studio for health and wellness that offers yoga, Zumba and massage, as well as events such as crystal healing bowl sessions and belly dancing yoga, with the next session set for April 27.
The Woods is inside the Center in the Woods, a multipurpose community center located at 130 Woodland Court in California, across from Adamson Stadium, home of the California University Vulcan football team.
“Everything is geared toward socialization, health and wellness, fitness and well-being,” Szabo said of The Woods. “We want to provide an opportunity to engage in this and practice things that promote physical and mental health, fitness and well-being. It think it’s something that people enjoy doing. It’s pleasurable and it’s also rewarding.”
As its name implies, nature plays a big role at The Woods.
Trees greet visitors inside the facility. There also is a large waterfall projecting the sound of a babbling creek to promote de-stressing. A large screen helps simulate an atmosphere of nature while being indoors.
“We’re calling it The Woods because we’re bringing the outdoors in,” Szabo said. “We know that nature is important for health and wellness. It’s good for the mind. It’s really good for the body. The focus is on taking you away from all of the outdoor stresses of the world. People are really, really enjoying it.”
Outdoor activities will also be offered. The Woods features a courtyard where outdoor yoga and Zumba classes will be held.
Szabo, who also owns and operates Keystone Counseling & Social Services, previously was a reporter for various publications including the Herald-Standard. Seeking a change, she returned to school to become a licensed clinical social worker, leading her toward a career in outpatient mental health therapy.
“I realized there was a need to bridge the gap between people who struggle with mental health issues and medical issues,” Szabo said. “There was nothing people could do around here. That’s how I came to open this business.”
The Woods opened in January, but will hold a grand opening April 29, which will include demonstrations of some of the services offered.
“Not many people know about us,” Szabo said. “They don’t know about the services that we have. We’re giving people an opportunity to see what services we have, what the environment is like and recognize it’s a place that makes people feel good. When people come into a space for the first time it can be intimidating, especially if they’ve never done it before. It provides an opportunity for them to come in and experience it and see how they feel.”
More information about The Woods is available at The-Woods.biz and on The-Woods Group Community Facebook page.
Szabo hopes the business continues to evolve.
“We’re starting to see more interest in it,” she said. “We’re off to a good start. We’re starting to see it grow. It’s going to be a hub for people to come in and try new things and it’s all going to be geared toward health and wellness.”
