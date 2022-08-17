At the Fayette County commissioners’ agenda meeting Tuesday, Commissioner Scott Dunn questioned whether it is in within the board’s purview to hire an auditor.
Dunn asked whether county code permitted the commissioners to hire Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC to perform the financial and single audit for the county for the calendar year of 2021. He said county code states that the county controller, not the commissioners, must hire an auditing firm.
“They should only hire auditors to supplement the controller’s audit, not replace it,” Dunn said. “I don’t believe that is something we are committed to doing under county code.”
Commissioner Dave Lohr said the audit is part of a four-year agreement with Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC to perform the annual audit. The matter was voted upon last year, and the commissioners have to approve the spending every year. The audit cost is $88,000.
Dunn said he had the same issue with it last year.
Solicitor Jack Purcell said there are two things that need to be done for the commissioners to hire an auditing firm. The first is to send out a request for proposal (RFP), and the second is to hire a firm with the input of the county controller. Purcell said the controller did provide input last year.
Lohr and Commissioner Vince Vicites voted to place the audit agreement on the agenda for Thursday’s voting meeting. Dunn voted against doing so.
During Thursday’s meeting the commissioners will also:
n Vote on advertising nine county vehicles for sale. The high-mileage vehicles are sitting at the county’s bridge department, and either need repairs or to be junked, commissioners said. They are: a 2009 Jeep Cherokee, three 2009 Chevy Malibus, 2003 Ford Explorer, 2003 Chevy Express Van, 2004 Ford Taurus, 2008 Chevy Trailblazer and a 1998 Chevy truck.
n Vote on board appointments. Warren Hughes, Tammy Stenson and Sean Sypolt are expected to be appointed to the county’s Hotel Tax Grant Board from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023, and one additional appointment may be made to the Lafayette Manor Beechwood Court Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.