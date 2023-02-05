Fayette County Clerk of Courts Tim Dye has announced he’s seeking reelection on the Democratic ticket in the May primary.
Sunday, February 5, 2023 1:31 AM
Fayette County Clerk of Courts Tim Dye has announced he’s seeking reelection on the Democratic ticket in the May primary.
Dye, who was elected to the office in 2019, said his campaign slogan then was SEED, standing for Strive, Expand, Explore and Develop.
“That seed has borne fruit in the past three years,” he said. “Rather than simply promise what I can and will do for you as an elected official, my record shows what I have accomplished during my term of office.”
Since elected, Dye said he has processed 9,000 criminal court cases for trial and assisted the courts in exceeding the disposition rate goal of 100% by processing documents in an expedited manner. He has cross-trained his office staff to ensure fluid document movement through the office, cut office costs and came in under budget for the year by reducing expenses and generating more revenue through an improved disbursement restitution procedure, and processed and applied $353,275 in restitution paid directly to crime victims.
In addition, Dye said he was appointed chairman of the State Association of Prothonotaries and Clerks of Courts by Eric Fedor, association president.
“Doing a good job in any office is never a one-person achievement,” Dye said. “My excellent staff and their support deserve much of the credit for these accomplishments. Your vote will help to ensure the continuity of that performance in the future.”
As a lifetime resident of Fayette County, Dye said he understands the region, its circumstances and its people, as well as has a stake in continuing to nurture that seed of progress.
“Please help continue that growth with your vote to reelect me to the office of Clerk of Courts,” Dye said.
