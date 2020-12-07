A vacant Uniontown home was destroyed early Monday in a fire officials believe was an arson.
Uniontown Fire Chief Dane "Buck" Griffith said the fire started at 22 East Millview Street, rear, in a garage just before 1a.m. The fire spread to the house, which was considered a total loss.
No injuries were reported. Griffith said the property was vacant for more than a month. It is owned by Rusty Mechling, he said.
Griffith said the area is notorious for arson.
"There's been quite a few over the last several years," he said. "We've had probably eight or 10 in the last year."
At least four fires believed to be arson were reported in the areas of Millview and Lenox street within the first two months of 2020.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fayette County Crimestoppers at 724-320-2042 or the Uniontown City Police Department at 724-430-2929.
(1) comment
Real code enforcement might help!!!
