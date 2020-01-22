CONNELLSVILLE -- City Council approved easements requested by the Connellsville Municipal Authority as part of the requirements by PennVEST to secure a $3 million loan for an ongoing sewage plant project.
All three easements are located in the Yough Park area.
Before action was taken, Mayor Greg Lincoln asked municipal authority Chairman Pat Duncan why the authority did not ask council for the easements before stating in already-requested bid specifications, that the easements were approved.
Duncan said they've been working on sewage plant project for about 10 years, and the authority is on a tight schedule. Duncan noted there have been several changes in the project, including its engineer.
"This was an order from the DEP (state Department of Environmental Protection) and the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency)," he said. "We need these easements to get the PennVEST funding. It gets touchy when people come and ask us why we did this or why we didn't do this because we're working hard to get this project done down there."
In July, the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) awarded funding to the authority to help bring its operations into compliance with the EPA’s long-term plan to eliminate combined sewer overflows.
The funding will assist the authority in expanding the capacity of the treatment plant from 3.24 million gallons per day to 4.4 million, adding one new pump station, upgrading an existing pump station, and installing new force-mains and interceptors.
Lincoln asked Tuesday whether residents would see an increase in rates any time soon.
Duncan said it would take at least 90 days for any type of increase, noting it must be announced at three consecutive meetings and then advertised.
"What we'd like to do is raise the rates slowly so it's not a big shock to the residents, but it will probably increase by about $10 to $12 over a two-year period," he said. "I know we have a lot of seniors and those who are on a fixed income, and this utility (is hard to pay because) it's one that people don't actually see where the money is going."
Currently, the base rate for residential customers is $15.55.
In other business, Councilman Bob Topper addressed the issues the city has been having with County Hauling, saying that he and City Clerk Vern Ohler recently met with some representatives from the garbage company.
"I think communication, or lack thereof, was one of the key factors but that seems like it's going to be solved," he said.
Topper added that the garbage company has tried to correct some things, like ordering more trucks to serve the city. Getting those vehicles in will take about four months, however. The company is also working on training drivers on specific routes so the same driver keeps the same route.
"There might still be a few misses or other problems, but hopefully we're trending in the right directions," Topper said. "I'm hoping that by the time spring comes around we'll be in a good groove and this will no longer be an issue."
Anyone whose garbage is missed, can call 724-929-7694, ext. 2 or email info@countyhauling.com.
Other resolutions passed included:
n The reappointment of John Lypson to the Connellsville Zoning Board and the reappointment of Brent Rockwell, Richard Galasso and Shannon Cuneo to the Connellsville Planning Commission.
n The approval of the recreation board's request to sponsor a "Twisted Up in Wine" event on Saturday, May 30 at Yough River Park from 1 to 5 p.m.
n To extend the current lease agreement between the city and the senior center for another three years.
n To enter into an agreement with the state Department of Transportation to perform bridge inspections on all city-owned bridges
n To approve the Right-Of-Way Agreement on the York Avenue Bridge project, for all properties acquired by the city under the Robert T. Stafford Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.
