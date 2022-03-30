More than 4,000 people in southeastern Greene County are under a boil-water advisory for the second time this year after filtration problems surfaced at East Dunkard Water Authority’s treatment plant in Dilliner.
The most recent advisory has been in effect since March 11, a day after the state Department of Environmental Protection said there were “treatment breakdowns” at the authority’s facility involving filtration problems, leading to high turbidity readings, which is a measurement of water clarity.
A similar boil water advisory was issued from Jan. 25 until Feb. 11 for nearly identical problems at the plant. In both cases, uncertified workers at the plant were found to be making decisions that otherwise should have been authorized by a certified operator, according to DEP violation notices.
“It is DEP’s goal and priority that East Dunkard Water Authority customers receive safe drinking water,” DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said Tuesday. “As part of DEP’s oversight, DEP has required East Dunkard Water Authority to submit monitoring data on a daily basis so DEP can help identify issues early. As part of East Dunkard Water Authority’s corrective actions, the authority has taken a number of measures to address the violations.”
Fraley said she could not comment on whether East Dunkard will face civil penalties for compliance problems because state regulators consider this an ongoing situation that still has not been resolved. She added that once the problems at the plant are fixed, the authority must complete two consecutive days of bacteriological testing before the boil advisory will be lifted.
The water authority, which has about 1,600 customers in its system, provides water to 4,200 residents living in Dunkard and Greene townships, and parts of Cumberland, Monongahela, Perry and Whiteley townships.
DEP records show the regulatory agency has issued 20 violation notices to East Dunkard Water Authority since July for various problems with its plant and water distribution system.
The water authority’s board held an emergency meeting March 23 to discuss the DEP advisories and provide updates on the repairs to its treatment plant, according to a meeting agenda uploaded to the authority’s website. A full inspection of the plant is scheduled for next week.
Megan Patrick, the solicitor for the water authority, said plant employees and engineers are working with the DEP to get the facility back in compliance in order to lift the boil water advisory. She added that the authority is trying to obtain grants to make upgrades to the facility, although she did not say where they’re applying for funds.
“There are upgrades they’re looking for,” Patrick said. “They’ve applied for numerous grants to get upgrades and improvements.”
It was not known when the current boil water advisory will be lifted and normal operations can resume.
