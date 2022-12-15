The East End United Community Center (EEUCC) recognized two long-serving board members for their dedication to the center’s mission.
On Wednesday, EEUCC Executive Director Steve Strange and board president Jim Custer presented Joan Tracy and Anita Walters with plaques for their years of service. Tracy has served for 44 years, and Walters for 20 years.
The move comes as the women transition from being board members into being advisors to the center in 2023.
Tracy, who joined the board in 1978 and is currently a board member at large, said she decided to get involved because she saw the need for a place for the young people to go.
“When we started, we had a tutoring program. I saw a need for our children to get some help with school and that was the first thing we started,” she said, adding that she remembered helping a girl in the tutoring program finally make her way onto the honor roll.
“Those are the things that make you feel good — when you know you’ve done something good,” she said.
Walters, the board treasurer and a former school social worker, came onto the board in 2002 and said she joined as a way to continue helping children.
“My main purpose was to be here and support the kids,” Walters said, adding that her experience has been very gratifying.
During her tenure, she said she’s seen much progress — not only with an expansion of the programs offered, but also with seeing children excel in those programs.
Walters said she appreciates the community support over the years as well as the support of 84 Lumber’s Joe Hardy, who was behind the center moving into its current building in 2008.
“So we’ve come from the East End School to the Blue House, and when we got this building, that was a wonderful, wonderful day,” Tracy said.
Both women said they’ll continue to support the center any way they can in their advisory roles.
