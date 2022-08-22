East End United Community Center

Cindy Ekas | Herald-Standard

East End United Community Center Executive Director Steve Strange (right) spoke recently about the importance of a $2.5 million grant that will help the organization provide local students with supplemental educational opportunities. He is pictured with Jessica Lawson, an administrative assistant at EEUCC.

 Cindy Ekas | Herald-Standard

The East End United Community Center will receive $2.5 million for the next five years to provide out-of-school services to hundreds of students in the Uniontown and Central Greene school districts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.