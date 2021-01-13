An East Millsboro man was arraigned Wednesday on charges he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl in November.
Eric Fulton Christner, 37, was charged with corruption of minors, aggravated indecent assault and endangering welfare of children. The alleged victim told police Christner was doing construction work at her home in German Township at the time of the assault.
Police said he offered to help the girl practice driving, and contended he assaulted her while she was in his vehicle. The girl also reported to police that he showed her indecent photos of women and himself, and asked if she could get photos of her friends.
Court paperwork alleged Christner was driving with a license suspended, and he also was charged for that offense.
The preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled for Jan. 20.
