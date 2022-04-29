The Eberly Foundation has pledged $100,000 to enhance the Eberly Family Excellence Fund at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
The fund, which is designated for use at the chancellor’s discretion, has historically been allocated for emergency student need. It was established in 2010 with a $200,000 pledge. The foundation donated $100,000 to support the fund in 2015.
“The partnership between the Eberly family and Penn State Fayette has remained strong for nearly six decades,” said Charles Patrick, chancellor and chief academic officer. “The unprecedented generosity of the family continues through the work of The Eberly Foundation. We are truly thankful for the foundation’s support of The Eberly Campus and especially our students.”
The Eberly Foundation has supported higher education with scholarships, endowments and charitable giving at 28 colleges and universities, beginning with Penn State Fayette in 1965, which was named The Eberly Campus in 2004 to honor the family’s legacy of philanthropic support.
“From our first grant in 1965 to our most recent enhancement of the Eberly Family Excellence Fund, we at The Eberly Foundation have always sought to support first generation college students as they pursue their dreams of higher education at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus,” said Robert E. Eberly, Jr., foundation president.
“While traditional scholarship support has been, and always will be, our primary focus, the Excellence Fund provides the added flexibility and financial support necessary from time to time to enable talented and dedicated students to remain in school when circumstances beyond their control might otherwise result in their withdrawal.”
This gift to enhance this endowment will advance “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” a focused campaign that seeks to elevate Penn State’s position as a leading public university in a world defined by rapid change and global connections. To learn more about “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” visit greaterpennstate.psu.edu.
