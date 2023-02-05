Greene County resident Jared Edgreen is announcing his run for Greene County commissioner on the Republican ticket.
Edgreen is a 2004 graduate of Waynesburg Central High School and a 2008 magna cum laude graduate of Waynesburg University, majoring in criminal justice with a minor in business administration.
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Secret Service in Washington, D.C., and went through training consisting of federal and local law, control tactics, physical fitness, firearms, EMT Basic and other tactics.
“Only about 1% of the students who graduate the program are successful in gaining employment with the Secret Service and are called ‘Worthy of Trust and Confidence,’” he said.
For nine years, Edgreen protected the president and vice president, their families and foreign leaders. He served on the Special Operations Section, Motorcade Support Unit, became a federal law enforcement instructor, and served on the Secret Service Honor Guard, a team dedicated to honoring fallen law enforcement at both the federal and local levels.
He furthered his education with the Secret Service by taking multiple masters level courses in professional speaking, law enforcement administration and other Secret Service specific courses.
In 2017, he and his wife, Cassie, returned to Waynesburg, where he became an instructor with Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, and then started a consultant group, partnering with a former West Virginia state trooper to train the public in active threat mitigation.
West Greene School District hired Edgreen in 2018 to serve as the districts first school police officer.
Since then, he has developed a school police department, effected procedural changes for security, researched and helped write grants to secure over $550,000 in funding for physical security, written district policy and trained teachers, staff and students in various safety-related disciplines while working to create positive relationships between education and law enforcement.
With 15 years in law enforcement, Edgreen’s skill set includes situational awareness assessment, problem solving, grant writing, professional speaking, team building, program design and implementation in support of government, schools, churches and businesses.
He served on the board of directors for The Coalition for a Brighter Greene and currently The Way Community Center. As someone who is Greene County educated and invested, he wants to use his skills to benefit the community and to effect growth.
“After careful consideration and prayer, I believe God is calling me to this venture,” Edgreen said. “With his guidance I will seek to further initiatives, foster growth, and move forward together as a county. My aim is not ‘political,’ but to serve all the great people of Greene County.”
Edgreen and his wife have three daughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.