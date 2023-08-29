EEUCC celebrates Community Day

Dom Neal applies face paint to Leo Ellis during the Aug. 22 Community Spirit Day sponsored by Fayette County Behavioral Health Administration (FCBHA) and organized by the East End United Community Center. The event included the distribution of free backpacks filled with school supplies to students, free food from Hot Diggity Dogs and Keno’s Hawaiian Shaved Ice, a bounce house, a balloon artist, a master gardener and more.
