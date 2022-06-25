An Elco man faces more than 30 felony charges of child pornography after images were found on his phone.
Jerome Julian Stewart, 39, of Cleveland Street, was charged by state police Thursday. In addition to 34 counts of child pornography, he also faces an additional felony of criminal use of a communication facility.
According to the criminal complaint, police were investigating sexual assault allegations against Stewart involving multiple juvenile females. Court records state that police learned Stewart took multiple pictures and videos.
In June 2021, police obtained a cellphone belonging to Stewart and found pictures of one of the females, who was 17 at the time, according to the complaint.
District Judge Eric Porter sent Stewart to the Washington County jail without bond. He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.