Fayette County welcomed and welcomed back 13 officials into their elected positions as they took their oaths of office on Friday.
One of the two new arrivals included Commissioner Scott Dunn, who was first sworn into office in November a few days following the election to fill the vacancy left by outgoing commissioner Angela Zimmerlink.
Dunn was presented by State Sen. Pat Stefano.
The other was newly-elected Clerk of Courts, Timothy Dye, presented by his daughter, Bethany.
“I'm excited and still very honored to be the representative of the clerk of courts office in Fayette County,” Dye said following the ceremony. “This is a position I'm ready for.”
Dye added that since the election, he has visited his future office for the transition and was able to meet the staff and work with and gained insight from the outgoing Clerk of Courts Janice Snyder and her outgoing Chief Deputy Sharon Crissman.
“I've been blessed with a very solid staff,” Dye said, adding that he named one member of the office staff, Margie Sumey, as the new deputy chief.
“There's an advantage with both of us coming into a new position,” Dye said. “We can help each other out in our roles.”
Dye said, moving forward, he remembers that elected officials don't have individual representation, but are representatives of the county.
“I think we have to develop a positive approach and attitude,” Dye said. “We can't let petty issues distract us from our service.”
Of those returning to their elected positions were two judges in the county Court of Common Pleas, President Judge John F. Wagner Jr., presented by his office staff, and Judge Nancy Vernon, presented by her son, Cpl. Daniel Eddy with the Pennsylvania State Police and her grandson, Brantley Eddy.
Commissioners Vincent Vicites, presented by fiance Kelly Cheripko Mercer, and Dave Lohr, presented by Russel Rhodes, were also sworn back into the office.
Others sworn in on Friday include District Attorney Richard Bower presented by his son, Richard Bower Jr.; Sheriff James Custer presented by his daughter, Morgan Custer; Prothonotary Nina Capuzzi Frankhouser presented by her husband, Gary Frankhouser Esq.; Register of Wills Jeffery Redman presented by his father, Donald Redmen; Controller Scott Abraham presented by his wife, Lori Abraham; Dr. Phillip Reilly was sworn in for his tenth term by Jeremy Davis Esq. and Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II presented by his father, former State Sen. Richard Kasunic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.