The midterm elections are exactly one month away and area elections offices are a beehive of activity preparing last-minute registrations and sending out mail-in ballots to voters.
Fayette County Elections Director MaryBeth Kuznik said they will begin sending out mail-in and absentee ballots to voters on Tuesday after receiving nearly 8,000 applications so far ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
It’s well below the 20,000 mail-in ballots requested in Fayette County during the 2020 presidential election when COVID-19 was raging, but it still indicates a high interest in the upcoming election, Kuznik said. She added that more requests will be coming over the next few weeks with the Nov. 1 deadline to apply for mail-in ballots, although Kuznik suggested people submit their applications sooner rather than later.
“There’s a lot of time for people to request them, but I think we’ll be OK,” Kuznik said of the crush expected and the expectation to open and count all ballots on Election Day when canvassing can begin. “We have a very good team (of workers) to count mail-in ballots on Election Day. We should be OK.”
While the roster for poll workers is strong in Fayette County, she said they’re always looking for extra people willing to participate to help them out in a pinch. She suggested people who are interested in working the polls to call their office at 724-430-4948 and dial extension 103. The new Fayette County elections office is now located at 2 W. Main St., Suite 111, in Uniontown.
Poll workers must be residents of the county in the precincts where they’re stationed.
“I think we’re doing fairly well. We can always use people,” Kuznik said. “We’re training right now. As interest or needs arise, we’ll add training (dates).”
Meanwhile, the Fayette County Elections Bureau has received numerous open records requests from various people across the state searching for information about the 2020 election. Kuznik said some of the requests include information on “cast vote records” showing scanned copies of ballots, but the state has already asserted those are not public records because they are considered contents of the ballot box, which are private.
“We have quite a few of the same requests from a form,” Kuznik said. “More than usual … but we take them seriously. People should be mindful as we come closer to the election, the elections bureau is very busy and there are a lot of tasks to be done. Be mindful we have a lot going on.”
Greene County Elections Director Judy Snyder said they’ve received five such requests so far asking for similar information, which are now under review by the county’s solicitor.
Snyder said the county began sending out mail-in ballots Sept. 30 and has received 2,187 applications as of Thursday. There were 5,000 such requests in 2020.
The county is still open to hiring poll workers, and there are training sessions this week. The elections office is also looking to hire people who will be able to open and count mail-in ballots on Election Day as required by the state’s new Act 88 that offers funds to help counties with manpower under the caveat that the canvassing process begins immediately.
“We are always in need of poll workers who are willing to work at locations that may be out of their voting precinct,” Snyder said in an email. “Our Board of Elections are working on filling those (mail-in ballot canvassing) slots.”
Anyone interested in being a poll worker or canvassing mail-in ballots should contact the Greene County Elections Office at 724-852-5230.
Elections officials across the state are also reminding the public that Oct. 24 is the last day to register for the election or change information regarding a person’s voter registration. Mail-in ballots must be returned to their county’s elections office by 8 p.m. Nov. 8. A voter can only return his or her ballot, and not anyone else’s, according to state election laws.
