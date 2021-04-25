Students in Joy Frederick’s fourth grade social studies class at Marshall Elementary School ate cupcakes Friday, proudly showing off their knowledge of William Penn, the father of Pennsylvania’s founder.
“He was a knight,” one of the children announced.
“He was a member of parliament,” another said.
“He was an English admiral in the Royal Navy,” said a third.
Friday would’ve been Penn’s 400th birthday, and Fayette County’s commissioners issued a proclamation last week declaring April 23 William Penn Day in the county.
“When I saw that the commissioners made today William Penn Day, knowing that we had just learned about William Penn, his son, and why Pennsylvania is named after William Penn, I thought it would be nice to have a little birthday party and have some fun,” Frederick said.
The commissioners urged all county residents to celebrate the British admiral’s memory by researching Pennsylvania’s history. For the students at Marshall Elementary in the Laurel Highlands School District, adding cake to the celebration only made it more memorable for them.
Pennsylvania was named after Penn in 1681, after his death in 1670.
“King Charles II wanted to name it after William Penn so he decided to name it Pennsylvania,” one of Frederick’s students noted.
Frederick said she and her students got a laugh out of the surprised reaction of the cake decorators who were asked to write, “Happy 400th Birthday, William Penn” on the cake she bought for the party. The cupcakes and cake were decorated in blue and yellow icing, prominent colors featured on Pennsylvania’s flag.
Frederick said she was glad she could relate her history lessons to proclamations and events happening today.
“It’s very current to what they are learning right now and it’s nice to have current events going on that are part of our history,” she said.
