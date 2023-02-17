The Fayette County Emergency Food and Shelter Board (EFSB) is encouraging eligible local agencies to apply for funding for emergency programs.
Recently, the board was awarded $79,716 as its annual allotment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
The board’s chairman, Roy Shipley, who also serves as the director of the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (FCEMA), said the board determines which local service agencies will share the funds each year.
Past recipients include the Fayette County Community Action Agency, City Mission-Living Stones and Salvation Army of Uniontown.
“We want people to know that that funding is there and being used to support a variety of human service programs throughout the county,” Shipley said. “Eligible organizations can use that funding to address some of the needs that are still there from the pandemic, such as the Salvation Army’s soup kitchen.”
Capt. Erin Rischawy of the Uniontown Salvation Army said the funding from that program has been a tremendous help for their hot meals program with the soup kitchen, which also relies on community and individual donations.
“The only grant we have for that program is from EFSB,” Rischawy said, adding that the EFSB funds allow other donations to be directed to other services the Uniontown Salvation Army provides.
This year, eligible organizations can apply for grants to use in administering a variety of local programs, including food pantries; rent, mortgage and utility assistance; emergency and mass shelter and more.
The federal requirements state that those organizations applying must be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and have a voluntary board if the applicant is a private, voluntary organization.
Shipley said not many people know about the federal grant funding because the board primarily exists as an administrator for the funding and resource network for organizations during disasters and other states of emergency.
In addition to Shipley, current board membership includes the Fayette County Community Action Agency, Catholic Charities, the American Red Cross, City Mission-Living Stones, United Way of Fayette County, Salvation Army of Uniontown, representatives from the local Jewish community, Fayette County Human Services and a person who formerly has or is currently experiencing homelessness.
Any qualified agencies are urged to apply by noon on Feb. 24 by submitting a written request to Roy Shipley, Jr., Board Chairman, ℅ Fayette County Community Action Agency Inc., 108 N. Beeson Ave., Uniontown, Pa., 15401.
To learn more about the Fayette County Emergency Food and Shelter Board, visit www.cacfayettecounty.org/emergency-food-and-shelter-board.
