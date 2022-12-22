thumbnail_EMA Radio Tower Sites.jpg

Submitted photo

Standing for a photo at one of the two recently-installed EMA radio towers are (from left) Fayette County EMA IT Manager Tony Alviar, county Commissioner Vince Vicites, Fayette EMA Director Roy Shipley, Commissioner Scott Dunn and Commissioner Dave Lohr. The towers were a part of a recent upgrade to the county’s EMA radio system.

 Submitted

The Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has upgraded its emergency radio system, improving services for citizens and first responders alike.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.