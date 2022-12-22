The Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has upgraded its emergency radio system, improving services for citizens and first responders alike.
County commissioners approved a $5,612,000 proposal from Motorola Solutions in December 2020 for the Radio Systems Enhancement Project.
The county radio system is part of the multi-county Interconnected Regional Radio Systems (ICORRS). The two recently installed radio tower sites, which include communications shelters and generators, are located just outside of Point Marion and off of Route 119 in Dunbar Township.
The towers allow EMA to offer better emergency coverage for Point Marion, South Connellsville, Dunbar, Dunbar Township and other rural areas.
EMA Director Roy Shipley said the project, which lasted from the final design phase in April 2021 until its completion earlier this month, was a unique challenge.
“Various challenges created some minor delays, due to many restrictions created by COVID-19 protocols and backlog of the supply chain,” Shipley said. “It was all finished when the Point Marion tower site was brought online.”
Commissioner Dave Lohr said that, because the county is mostly rural and not densely populated, people tend to forget just how large the county’s footprint is at 798 square miles, which is larger than Allegheny County’s 745 square miles.
“In short, the project will improve communication and reduce response times, and isn’t that what you want when you’re calling 911?” Lohr asked.
