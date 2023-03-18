Emergency rental assistance remains available to Fayette County residents who are facing eviction.
Fayette County Community Action Agency (FCCAA) is still accepting Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) applications from anyone who is below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) and has not exceeded 18 months of ERAP funding.
“The ERAP program has been beneficial in helping families remain in secure housing throughout the pandemic,” said Rita Masi, FCCAA Director of Customer Service. “The program has been extra support in times of need for many families.”
ERAP funds help families with paying rent and utility bills to avoid eviction.
Masi said nearly 2,500 families have received funding through the program since it started in 2021. Residents can begin the application process on the state’s website at www.compass.state.pa.us.
“With the Public Health Emergency set to expire on May 11, it is important that people file their ERAP application,” said Heather Pirl, FCCAA Housing Project Manager. “Fayette County wants to provide that extra level of support to keep families stably housed.”
For more information about ERAP, including a full list of requirements, visit www.dhs.pa.gov or contact the Fayette County Community Action Agency at 724-437-6050, choosing option 1, then option 2.
