Overnight westbound closures next week will impact traffic on Interstate 70 in Rostraver Township.
According to the state Department of Transportation, a full overnight closure of westbound I-70 will occur between the Uniontown (Exit 46A) and Pittsburgh (Exit 46B) interchanges from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 9.
The project is necessary to repair a beam on the bridge carrying Route 51 over I-70 that was damaged by an over-height vehicle. The work and associated restrictions will be weather dependent. The majority of the project is anticipated to conclude in late March, and detours will be posted.
Additionally, daytime and overnight single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction on I-70 as needed between the Uniontown and Pittsburgh interchanges Monday through Friday.
A full weekend closure on westbound I-70 is anticipated to begin at 9 p.m. Friday, March 11 through 8 a.m. Sunday, March 13. During the weekend closure, eastbound I-70 will be reduced to a single-lane.
