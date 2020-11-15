A future emotional support dog named after a Connellsville boy who died in a car accident had a successful first assignment, visiting the family and friends of his namesake.
The puppy will help to carry out the legacy of 11-year-old Hayden Field, who was known for helping his friends through tough times. He was a sixth-grader at Connellsville Area Middle School when he was killed in an accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike April 25, 2019, in Mount Pleasant Township. His dad, Harvey “Denny” Field, was spending time with his boy for Take Your Child to Work Day at the time. He suffered serious injuries in the crash.
“My son was all about helping his classmates, making them laugh, doing whatever he could to make them laugh, and whenever they were having a bad day, doing whatever he could to cheer them up,” Denny Field said. “This just brings a little bit of happiness and some life to his memory.”
His former co-worker on the turnpike, Julie Showman of New Stanton, never met Hayden personally, but heard stories about his warm and caring nature. When she decided to buy a golden retriever, she asked Field if she could name the dog after his son and have him trained as a therapy dog.
She brought the puppy to Field’s home Tuesday, where Hayden’s friends and family were waiting to meet him.
“It really meant a lot to Hayden’s friends, that Hayden’s spirit is carrying on in a good way,” she said. “I know how much a puppy can heal a broken heart. A lot of lonely people couldn’t carry on without that.”
Field said people often told him stories about the ways his son helped them through hard times. When a classmate was struggling, Hayden would ask to bring them candy, or ask his dad to tell him a good joke to share.
Field said Hayden’s friends have kept in touch with him routinely, which has helped him through the grieving process. He was grateful for a chance to give them some joy through the puppy.
His group of friends, now 8th graders, chatted and shared funny stories about Hayden and his antics. They laughed talking about how he would hike his sweatpants all the way up to his chest and walk around the hall or cafeteria. It was one of his favorite shticks.
Bailey Liska said she met Hayden when he shared his spicy Doritos with her, leading others to chime in about how he would often share the most sought-after item in his lunch. She recalled him carrying her backpack when she was on crutches.
“I think he would like being a part of being able to help people in need that are struggling,” she said.
“That’s kind of what Hayden did,” said Kayden Smith.
Hayden was one of his first friends as a new kid at the school in second grade.
Hayden loved Christmas, and would dress up as an elf or as Santa and deliver gifts to neighbors, family and friends. In 2019, he and his dad were planning a delivery to the Children’s Hospital cancer ward for the holidays.
“I could brag about him for years. He was just an awesome kid,” his father said.
Hayden’s friends and family agreed that a therapy dog was the perfect legacy for the boy whose goal was to make everyone smile.
“My nephew was all about loving life, loving animals and loving people,” said his aunt, Dollie Giachetti. “I couldn’t think of a better way to honor him than to have a dog named after him who helps others.”
Field surprised Showman with a personalized bed for the puppy, with his name written in Hayden’s handwriting.
Showman said she will keep in touch with Field about the puppy’s training, and plans to make future visits to Hayden’s friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.