FirstEnergy Pennsylvania wants customers of West Penn Power and other subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp. who are having difficulty making ends meet to know various assistance programs are available.
“Many of our customers continue to face financial challenges brought on by the pandemic and ongoing economic uncertainty,” said Scott Wyman, president of Pennsylvania Operations for FirstEnergy. “With winter in full swing, I encourage customers who have fallen behind on their bills to contact us as soon as possible so that a member of our team can review their options with them.”
Programs customers may be eligible to participate in include:
n The Pennsylvania Customer Assistance Program (PCAP): Helps residential customers maintain electric service through debt forgiveness and percentage of income payment plans. To apply, call 1-800-282-6816 or visit https://www.dollarenergy.org/myapp/.
n The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): Provides payment directly to the utility company to help with heating bills or to help maintain or restore service. To apply, call 1-866-857-7095 or visit www.compass.state.pa.us.
n 2-1-1 Helpline: Identifies locally available programs that may assist customers with utility bills or other needs. For more information dial 2-1-1, text your ZIP code to 898211 or visit the 2-1-1 website.
n Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund (PAHAF): Provides financial assistance to Pennsylvania homeowners who are facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit www.phfa.org for more information.
For a list of assistance programs for which customers may be eligible, including installment payment plans and budget billing, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist or call customer service or call 1-800-686-0021.
