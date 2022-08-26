A convicted sex offender was charged with 1,000 counts of child pornography stemming from a prior incident in which he was accused of attempting to pick up a girl from Connellsville Area Middle School.
On Thursday, Connellsville Police filed child pornography charges against Jason Brian Meals, 32, of Erie.
The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 8, 2021, when Meals drove three hours from his Erie home to the Connellsville school and told officials he was there to take a 13-year-old girl to a doctor’s appointment, falsely identifying himself as the girl’s uncle, according to court paperwork.
When the girl said she didn’t know Meals and authorities checked his driver’s license, they learned he was a registered sex offender from two indecent assault incidents involving minors in 2010 that occurred in Clarion and Mercer counties.
According to the complaint in the Fayette County case, the 13-year-old told police she had been talking to Meals on Snapchat for about a week. She said he repeatedly asked her to send nude photographs, and she sent several and a video.
The complaint indicated the girl was messaging Meals, and his last message read, “I’m here.” Police said the girl did not know he was coming to the school, and only realized he was there when she saw him talking to school security.
While in police custody, Meals was found to be in possession of a cellphone, and Meals admitted to police his phone contained photos and videos of children under the age of 18 engaging in sex acts.
Meals gave police consent to search his phone, and they found a video of a sexual nature of a minor, according to the complaint. Police stopped the search and obtained a search warrant. A full extraction of the phone by Allegheny County Police revealed over 1,000 photos and videos of minors engaging in sexual content, court documents state.
Meals pleaded guilty to charges of attempted kidnapping of a minor, attempted statutory sexual assault, attempted interference with custody of children, corruption of minors and criminal use of communication facility. He was sentenced in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas to serve two to four years incarceration followed by three years of probation in that case.
He’s currently lodged at the State Correctional Institution of Rockview and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on the child pornography charges.
