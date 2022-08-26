Charges have been filed against an Erie woman who allegedly broke into a farm house, only to be taken down by the home’s owner.
State police filed charges of burglary, criminal trespass, harassment and disorderly conduct against Nicole Whitney Sytko, 39, before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II on Friday.
The charges were filed following an incident around 4 p.m. Thursday along Zias Road in Jefferson Township, where police arrived to find Sytko on the ground and being held in place by Stormy Gower.
Police detained Sytko and interviewed Gower, who told them she was in her office in the home when Sytko entered the residence through a locked screen door, court paperwork states.
Gower asked Sytko if she was there as a customer of the farm, which caused Sytko to throw Gower’s belongings about the room, and demanded she leave.
Gower then retrieved a firearm and told Sytko to leave the house, which Sytko did, but then started wandering on the property, opening gates to allow Gower’s livestock out.
At that point, police said Gower determined that Sytko wasn’t armed, so Gower secured her firearm and confronted Sytko outside.
Police said Sytko attempted to assault Gower, who then overpowered her and pinned her to the ground until police arrived.
She’s currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.
