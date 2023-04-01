Laurel Highlands Senior High School is fostering a different type of athleticism — one that gets students off of the field, and “on the (joy)stick.”
Two years ago, English teacher Jason Kurek was approached by the high school’s assistant principal about the idea of teaching an esports class. Esports are organized competitive video games that involve teams going head-to-head during online or in-person tournaments.
Kurek wasn’t sure he was up to the challenge.
“Honestly, I haven’t played video games in 20 years,” he said. Then, he wondered, “How am I going to make it an academic class?”
It turned out that creating an educational curriculum to support the class wasn’t terribly difficult, Kurek said.
“A lot of the assignments are English-based like researching games or game reviews … and communicating ideas through writing about games and analytic components,” he said.
The class started last year, attracting about 30 students. This year, the high school started an esports club. In all, about 100 LH students participate in esports, Kurek said.
Sophomore Josh Beasley, of Uniontown, started playing what he considered “old-school” video games – ones like “The Legend of Zelda” and “Tetris.” Both games were released in the mid-1980s, well before Beasley was born.
But playing those early 8-bit games led him to more advanced gaming systems, and then to online games like “Rocket League” and “Fortnite.” He eventually started streaming his game play on sites like Twitch, an online, live-streaming video service, and started participating in tournaments.
So, when esports was offered at the senior high, Beasley said it was the first class he wrote down.
“Overall, it’s fantastic in my opinion,” Beasley said of the class and the club. “The class itself, the curriculum he (Kurek) came up with is spot-on with today’s age.”
Beyond its academic value, Beasley said, esports can help coax shy students out of their shells through teamwork and camaraderie.
Esports are nothing new in Fayette County. Kurek said Uniontown Area and Albert Gallatin Area school districts have participated in esports matches and, like Kurek’s class and club, started out small with a few computers.
Recently, grants allowed LH to upgrade its equipment, purchasing 15 top-of-the-line gaming computers, chairs, controllers and earphones.
The district also purchased signs to show that esports is regarded just like any other sport in the school. Kurek noted that through participation in the program, students learn teamwork and can receive scholarships to play collegiate-level esports.
And, much like traditional student-athletes, those involved in esports who fall behind academically aren’t permitted to participate in gaming tournaments, Kurek said.
The LH team has an affiliation with The Esports Company (TEC), a minor league out of Johnstown that provides fall and spring seasons for “Rocket League” and other games for schools in the region. TEC also provides jerseys and other materials for the students, and broadcasts the matches online with announcers giving a play-by-play breakdown, and commentary.
Students also participate in another “Rocket League” group through Intermediate Unit 1 with their more local peers. The top six teams in that league will have an in-person tournament at Waynesburg University, which constructed a state-of-the-art esports arena last year.
When Kurek started the class last year, he thought it would last a single year, but with the popularity inside and outside of the school as well as avenues created through the gaming industry, he doesn’t see it slowing down any time soon.
“Colleges are actively recruiting people for these games, it’s now so big,” Kurek said. “It’s a billion-dollar industry, and it’s becoming like any other sports league.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.