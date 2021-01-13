An Everson man charged in the 2020 shooting death of a Connellsville man who was trying to protect his fiancée’s son is facing hundreds of charges for allegedly abusing the boy.
Keith S. Bradshaw, 32, allegedly sexually assaulted the boy five times per week between August 2019 and February 2020. At the time, the alleged victim was 15 and living with Bradshaw, Connellsville Police said.
Detective Tom Patton alleged in court paperwork that Bradshaw threatened the teen and his family, prompting 100 charges of rape by threat of forcible compulsion.
Bradshaw also faces 100 counts each of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and sexual assault.
In February 2020, police charged Bradshaw with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of William Stewart, 52, at a Connellsville home, and kidnapping the alleged victim in the sexual assault case.
Bradshaw and Marjorie Ann Jay, 38, allegedly jumped the fence of Stewart’s home about 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 18, carrying a gun, baton, taser, two pairs of metal handcuffs, leg shackles and duct tape. Stewart went outside to take his dogs out, spotted them and told them to get off his property, police said. Police said his fiancée’s son had told him he was afraid of Bradshaw and did not want see him.
Bradshaw and Jay have both told police that the other was responsible for shooting Stewart, and both face criminal homicide charges.
Police contended Bradshaw went into the home and walked the boy out at gunpoint, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert.
Bradshaw was arrested several hours later near Chambersburg. Jay was taken into custody moments after the shooting as she tried to flee the area.
