An Everson man has been accused of setting fire to a home in Fayette County.
Donald Kevin Smith Jr., 33, was charged with arson and criminal mischief in a complaint filed Thursday.
According to court paperwork, Assistant Fire Marshal Trooper Edward Stasko was contacted by Everson’s fire chief, Jeffery King, on Wednesday to determine the cause and origin of a fire that happened around midnight on Brown Street in the borough.
King told police the house was under construction after a pickup truck hit it last year, and the fire was mainly in the rear porch area.
While Stasko was speaking with King, a man, later identified as Smith, was standing close to King. Smith, reportedly told authorities he was walking home from Scottdale and saw the fire, but did not set it.
A neighbor identified Smith as the man he saw walking away from the home after it was set on fire, police said.
According to the complaint, Smith admitted he started the blaze using a lighter to set garbage bags on fire. He reportedly admitted to stuffing the bags under the rear porch and told police he put two logs on the fire.
When the fire became bigger, Smith said he walked away, according to police.
Smith is currently free on $100,000 unsecured bond.
He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II at 10 a.m. Sept. 23.
