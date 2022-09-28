One of two suspects accused of fatally shooting a man outside his Connellsville home and then kidnapping the victim’s stepson nearly three years ago was convicted Monday.
Keith Scott Bradshaw was found guilty of second-degree murder in the Feb. 18, 2020, killing of William Stewart following a weeklong jury trial in Fayette County Court.
The jury deliberated for a couple of hours Monday afternoon before returning the verdict, along with convictions on charges of kidnapping and conspiracy after he took a 16-year-old boy with him afterward.
The second-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence, which Judge Steve Leskinen imposed on Bradshaw immediately after the jury returned its verdict. The jury also convicted Bradshaw, 34, of Everson, on numerous charges for sexually assaulting the teenage boy while the two were in a relationship for several months. Leskinen will sentence him in that case on Oct. 6.
Bradshaw and Marjorie Ann Jay were charged with homicide after Stewart, 52, was shot multiple times on the back porch of his Fairview Avenue home. Jay, 39, of Connellsville, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder Sept. 14 and was sentenced by Leskinen to serve 12 to 24 years in prison. She testified against Bradshaw during the trial as part of the plea agreement.
After the killing, Bradshaw kidnapped the boy and the two were eventually located by state police in Franklin County.
The second-degree murder conviction means the jury believed Bradshaw was involved in the killing during the commission of another felony, such as kidnaping, at the time of the Stewart’s death. The jury acquitted him on one charge of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower said he was pleased with the verdicts in both cases.
“To think of what (Bradshaw) did to that boy, hopefully it will give some closure to that young man – he’s now 18 – going forward,” Bower said.
Bradshaw’s attorney, Blaine Jones, said his client plans to appeal the murder conviction and pointed the finger at Jay as the killer.
“Mr. Bradshaw maintains his innocence and he maintains Ms. Jay pulled the trigger,” Jones said.
Jones said he tried to have the homicide and sex assault charges moved to different trials, but was unsuccessful in having the two cases separated.
“This is a bit of unusual,” Jones said. “I’ve never seen two serious cases (such as these) tried at once in front of the jury.”
Gary Gerson, the attorney who represented Bradshaw in the sex assault portion of the trial, declined comment Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.