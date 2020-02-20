A Fayette County man was identified as a member of the Hustlas Don't Sleep drug trafficking organization and indicted by a federal grand jury.
Andrew Welty, 28, of Everson allegedly conspired to distribute and distributed heroin and fentanyl between July 24 and November 19, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady. Welty was charged in a one-count indictment. The charge carries a potential sentence of five to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine, or both.
Four others were also charged as a result of the investigation, which allegedly revealed the group sold fentanyl, fentanyl analogues, crack cocaine and heroin, primarily out of McKeesport, Turtle Creek, Wilkinsburg and Monroeville, according to a press release from Brady's office. Also charged were Kristoffer Carlino, 25, of Export, Charles Curry, 29, of Pittsburgh, David Loveings, 66, of Pittsburgh and Jason Malos, 26, of North Versailles.
Carlino was charged in a one-count indictment for allegedly conspiring to possess and distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl between July 31 and Nov. 19. Curry was charged with allegedly possessing 10 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl, heroine and cocaine between July and Nov. 19. Loveings was charged with allegedly conspiring to possess and distribute 28 grams or more of crack. Malos, a convicted felon, was charged in a two-count indictment for allegedly conspiring to possess and distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a felon. Each narcotics charge carries a potential maximum sentence of five to 40 years in prison, a fine of $5 million, or both. Malos also faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both, the press release said.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI, Monroeville Police Department, Attorney General's Office, the DEA and Allegheny County Police and funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program.
