An Everson man has been sentenced to serve three years in federal prison for multiple drug offenses in a two-year span.
Earlier this week, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced that Andrew Welty, 29, was sentenced in federal court to serve 36 months in prison followed by six years of supervised release for violating federal narcotics law.
From September 2017 to November 2019, Welty conspired with the intent to distribute quantities of fentanyl and heroin as well as possession with intent to distribute a quantity of fentanyl.
The prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation.
The OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations, and the OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.
U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan imposed the sentence on Welty, whose sentence was based on charges relating to two separate criminal cases.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan T. Conway and also investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Monroeville Police Department, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Maryland Office and the Allegheny County Police Department.
