An Everson man already sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder was ordered to serve an additional 14 to 28 years for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old boy.
Keith Scott Bradshaw, 34, was convicted last month of killing William Stewart, 52, at a Fairview Avenue home in Connellsville on Feb. 18, 2020. Jurors in that case also convicted him of kidnapping and raping the teen, who Bradshaw took with him after he fatally shot Stewart.
Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower said Thursday that Bradshaw’s case was one of the most heinous he’s seen as a prosecutor.
“The defense (attorney) said in his closing argument that his client wasn’t a monster, but look what he was convicted of,” Bower said.
Bradshaw, who appeared via video link, chose not to say anything prior to his sentencing.
Judge Steve P. Leskinen called Bradshaw’s actions “beyond senseless.” The judge also told Bradshaw he does not believe he can be rehabilitated.
“I would be afraid to have anyone around him,” Leskinen said.
Bradshaw was convicted on Sept. 26, and the judge already sentenced him to life in prison, the automatic penalty for second-degree murder. The rape and kidnapping sentence will run consecutive to the murder sentence.
Prosecutors said Bradshaw sexually abused the boy while the two were in a relationship for several months. He kidnapped the teen at gunpoint after he shot Stewart. Police issued an Amber Alert for the teen, and they were eventually found near Chambersburg in Franklin County.
Marjorie Ann Jay, 39, of Connellsville, was also charged in Stewart’s death, and pleaded guilty to third-degree murder on Sept. 14. She was sentenced to 12 to 24 years in prison and testified against Bradshaw at his trial.
