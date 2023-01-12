Fayette County families at risk of eviction or loss of utility services can apply for assistance as the Fayette County Community Action Agency Inc. (FCCAA) is again accepting applications.
FCCAA announced Wednesday that it will once again accept Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) applications beginning Jan. 17.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf originally introduced ERAP in March 2021, using federal funds allocated through the U.S. Consolidated Appropriations Act for distribution to families facing risk of eviction or loss of utility services as a result of hardships during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the state Department of Human Services, FCCAA stopped taking applications beginning Sept. 1, due to the overwhelming demand and lack of funding.
However, funds are again available to assist families with paying rent and avoiding eviction.
Tom Rocks with FCCAA Planning and Development said the program will run until funding is no longer available. Rocks added that he doesn’t yet know the total amount of funding that will be available.
When applying for ERAP, the FCCAA wants people to remember the following:
n The program is only available for renters at this time, as the state is slated to launch a program for homeowners this September.
n FCCAA staff members are striving to contact all those who submit applications within one business day to advance the process quickly.
n Applicants should provide an accurate email and phone number at the time of submission.
n Landlords can contact FCCAA on behalf of their tenants, but those tenants must be willing to participate and currently occupy the rental unit.
n Landlords do not have to agree to participate in the program for tenants to receive assistance.
“It is a means of ensuring that tenants do not fall further behind and that landlords are able to pay their bills,” said Fayette County Commissioner Dave Lohr. “Thanks to the hard work of the excellent team at Community Action, thousands of applications have been approved to date.”
Commissioner Vince Vicites said FCCAA has been working cooperatively with the Fayette County Housing Authority to expand the outreach at the grassroots level to further extend the distribution of funds to the community.
“It was a necessary partnership that has been extremely successful, and both offices are to be commended for their dedication to helping our Fayette County residents in need,” Vicites said.
“Substantial funding has been approved to assist renters and landlords who would otherwise be scrimping and scrambling to avoid eviction,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn. “It’s overwhelming to think about, and much gratitude goes out to everyone at Community Action.”
For more information about ERAP, including a full list of requirements, visit www.dhs.pa.gov or contact the Fayette County Community Action Agency at 724-437-6050.
