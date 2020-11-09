A Smithfield man filed a federal lawsuit alleging state police troopers used excessive force when they arrested him in 2018.
Anthony Gatts alleged he complied with troopers’ directions during his Nov. 12 arrest and did not resist, but contended the officers hit him in the head and face using their fists and assault rifles. His attorney, Wayne A. Ely, said the blows caused Gatts to suffer a concussion, fractures to his nose and other injuries to his head, face, eyes, back, arms, wrists, legs and other areas of his body.
Police were called after Gatts allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend. When troopers responded, they alleged he also threatened to kill them.
The suit names as defendants Cpl. Wesley Wilson, Troopers Clayton Duvall, Colin J. Harrer, William H. Segeleon, Charles Smolleck, Stephen A. Zoller and six other unidentified troopers.
The filing seeks compensation for pain and suffering, punitive damages and legal fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.