A federal lawsuit filed against a former school police officer in the Connellsville Area School District alleged he assaulted a student and illegally recorded a meeting about the incident.
The suit names James E. Shaw Sr., who is already facing criminal charges in the incident, and a second officer, identified in the complaint only as Jesse. The student’s mother filed the suit on his behalf, and neither are identified by name in the suit because the boy is under 18.
According to the complaint, on Oct. 16, the 17-year-old student left the Connellsville Area Career and Technical Center at the end of his school day and was walking toward the Connellsville Area High School parking lot when he was approached by both officers and questioned.
Attorney Joel Sansone, who filed the lawsuit, contended the boy did not violate any school rules, regulations or laws, was not behaving dangerously and did not pose a threat.
When the boy told the officers he was uncomfortable with their questions and continued to walk on, Shaw allegedly forcibly twisted the boy’s arm behind his back and swept his legs out from underneath him, knocking him to the ground and handcuffing him.
The lawsuit stated that the boy had injuries to his wrists and right shoulder and continues to suffer from anxiety.
The filing alleged the other officer took no action to stop Shaw and threatened to “pepper spray” the boy if he did not cooperate with them.
Sansone contended the men unlawfully detained the student and took him into the high school where the school’s vice principal was notified that the boy had been “vaping.” The suit contended that was not the case.
The boy’s mother was informed about the incident and came at the high school for a private meeting with the vice principal. Sansone alleged they found that Shaw had left his cellphone in the room for the closed-door meeting to record what was said.
Earlier this year, criminal charges were filed against Shaw related to the alleged assault of the student. Last month, he waived charges including simple assault unlawful restraint, harassment and illegally intercepting communications to Fayette County Court of Common Pleas. He will appear before a judge for arraignment in June.
