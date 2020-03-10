A man who served nearly 18 years on death row before his exoneration in 2002 has dedicated his life to sharing his story in hopes of abolishing the death penalty.
Juan Roberto Meléndez-Colón was convicted of first-degree murder for an armed robbery in Polk County, Florida in 1983. The Florida Supreme Court upheld his sentence three times before his attorneys discovered that trial attorneys had a taped confession from another man. A judge ordered a new trial, but prosecutors decided not to try the case again and Meléndez-Colón was freed.
“If you feel like crying, cry. If you feel like laughing, laugh. I love to see smiling faces,” Meléndez-Colón told students at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus last week.
He recalled the day of his arrest as a beautiful one. He said he was eating lunch with his coworkers under trees when police arrived and demanded they get on the ground, and called his name.
Meléndez-Colón, who was born in New York but raised in Puerto Rico, knew very little English and said he had trouble understanding police and attorneys. He quickly waived his right to extradition, believing he could easily prove his innocence, and went to trial.
“I’m not a killer. My mama didn’t raise a killer,” he remembered thinking.
He said he had four alibi witnesses, but the jury found them less credible than a confidential informant. The state did not have physical evidence against him, but he was found guilty and sentenced to death.
“After I was sentenced to death, my heart was filled with hate,” he said.
Meléndez-Colón said he was scared to die, and, since he did not speak English, he had no idea when the day would come that corrections officers would come to get him and take him to the electric chair.
“They’re killing people every week. How long is it going to be before they get me?” he remembered thinking.
Other death row inmates taught him English, to which he credits his survival. He formed a deep bond with the other men.
Meléndez-Colón considered himself a witness to the deaths of many death row inmates. A few minutes after they were taken from their cells, he could hear the electrical pulses.
“I would know the precise time of death, because the lights would go on and off,” he said. “And I cannot stop it. All I can say is this: I’ll see you soon.”
Several other friends died by suicide while on death row. He, too, considered suicide, and bought material to make a rope from a corrections officer.
After making the rope, Meléndez-Colón said, he went to sleep and dreamed about being a child, swimming in the ocean with dolphins around him and his mother waving to him from the beach. He said he woke up and flushed the rope down the toilet. From then on, every time he thought about suicide, he would give himself one more night, and on that night he said he would dream beautiful dreams, giving him hope.
Meléndez-Colón was also encouraged by letters, especially one written by his mother. It said she prayed the rosary for him every day, and that she believed a miracle would happen and he would be freed because God knew he was innocent.
“Eight months and one day later, the miracle came true,” he said.
When he was freed, the other inmates on death row cheered and whistled. They told him not to forget about them, and to take care of his mother, who they’d heard so much about.
As he left the prison, a reporter asked what he wanted to do.
“I said, ‘I want to see the moon. I want to see stars. I want to walk on grass. I want to hold a baby in my arms. And of course, I told her, I want to talk to some beautiful women,” he said with a glimmer in his eyes.
Meléndez-Colón received $100, a pair of jeans and a shirt as compensation after his release. The real killer, Meléndez-Colón said, was a confidential informant who died in an officer-involved shooting about two years after the murder.
Meléndez-Colón lives in New Mexico with his wife and speaks to groups and legislative bodies, asking them to abolish the death penalty. He told those in attendance to write to their legislators.
“We can release an innocent man from prison, but we can never release an innocent man from the grave. Please join me in my dream,” he told the students. “You are a part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.