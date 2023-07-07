For the past seven years, the Appalachian Creativity Center has grown, first bringing art, and then art classes to Connellsville.
Now, they’re ready to expand again.
“We’ve outgrown our current location,” said Ann Nicholson, who co-founded the ACC with Shirley Rosenberger in 2016.
On June 12, the ACC moved from its home on Crawford Avenue to a bigger space, and Saturday, they’ll officially “reopen” at 136 S. Pittsburgh St. in the city.
“We needed a space that has the capability and room for growth, so we can really build on upcoming classes,” Nicholson said. “It’s easily three times the size of our old location. It has patio space and all.”
The center offers a number of different classes for all ages and experience levels, including mosaic, stained glass, woodcrafts, crochet and knitting, basket and wreath making, wood carving and clay art. With more space, said they plan to add events and classes like tie-dye, painting under the stars on the patio, BYOB open mic, improv or movie nights, and art camps, “anything to get the community involved,” she said.
“The students are literally overjoyed,” said Rosenberger. “They’re so excited about the new space and the potential of the new space where we can have more classes and more students.”
They currently have 50 regular students of all ages, and another 20 that drop in to work on projects whenever they can.
Nicholson said the new location will include a gallery where folks can purchase handcrafted gifts.
“It’s like a working art studio and small gallery space,” Nicholson said, adding that the new facility also has space for birthday parties and special events.
This Saturday, the ACC will hold a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m., followed by an open house that will run until about 5 p.m. The event will also be a celebration of the center’s seven-year anniversary, with cake, finger foods and other refreshments available.
“Anyone can drop by any time,” Nicholson said.
As part of the transition into a bigger space, the center and its students are painting a mural on the back portion of the bandstand at Cameron Court, where the Connellsville Area Garden Club has been transforming the area next to the Carnegie Free Library into a park.
Rosenberger said the mural will depict part of the Youghiogheny River and feature the local foliage and fauna of the area. While they hope to have it “done” by summer, Rosenberger said it will never be truly finished.
“It will be an ever-growing mural,” she said. “We’ll be adding to it, so every time you go up there, you’ll see something different.”
As part of the project, they’re seeking donations to purchase the supplies needed to create the mural. Anyone who wishes to donate to can do so by writing a check to the Connellsville Area Garden Club, with “mural project” in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to Becky Ambrosini, 786 Vanderbilt Road, Connellsville, Pa., 15425.
For more information on the Appalachian Creativity Center, visit their Facebook page.
