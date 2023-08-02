When the original Brownsville General Hospital opened on Church Street in 1914, neither Alaska nor Hawaii were part of the United States.
An American flag bearing 48 stars instead of the 50 most of us are used to seeing was among the few items that were able to be salvaged when officials carefully opened a shoebox-sized copper container that was buried in the cornerstone of the former hospital building on Tuesday.
Also found somewhat intact were two newspapers, The Morning Herald (a legacy paper of the Herald-Standard) and the Brownsville Clipper-Monitor, along with several coins and a couple of programs from local clubs or lodges.
After 109 years, the rest of the items inside the time capsule were nearly unrecognizable.
“It is a disappointment, but obviously it’s exciting to open it up and see,” said Brownsville Mayor Russ Swords, who used a hand tool to gingerly pry the box open. “At least it was found in the demolition.”
The former hospital building, which was later turned into a nursing home, sat abandoned from 1985 until 2021, when the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority demolished it. During the demolition process, crews discovered the box and gave it to the Brownsville Area Revitalization Corporation (BARC) to open.
According to an old newspaper clipping, the contents of the box included meeting minutes about the hospital’s organization, a list of its founding board members and officers, who designed and built the hospital, the names of borough officials in 1914, and a program from the cornerstone laying ceremony.
Robert Stakeley, the program manager from the Heinz History Center, attended the opening and said given the length of time that had passed, the level of deterioration to the items inside wasn’t unexpected.
The only oddity, said Stakeley, were the seemingly random years on the coins that were inside.
“(I)t’s a mystery to be had or discovered why there are random pennies from 1903, 1906 and 1909 and a 1892 50-cent piece,” Stakeley said.
He said those coins could’ve been chosen for a reason – perhaps the years were of significance to the hospital’s construction – or for no reason at all, suggesting that dignitaries who attended the ceremony more than a century ago were asked to toss in whatever pocket change they had with them.
Stakeley said the answer could be found in the newspaper coverage of the time capsule’s burial.
“In many cases, what’s listed in the article is true in what you’ll find in the time capsule,” Stakeley said. “(Although) it may not look like it.”
Also on hand when the box was opened Tuesday were members of Brownsville Council, members of BARC and Rocky Brashear, the president of the Brownsville Historical Society. Brashear said the historical society and BARC will work together to decide what to do with the items found inside the box.
Norma Ryan, one of BARC’s charter members, said the organization will do some digging of their own, hoping to find old newspaper articles that might explain the coins.
“We have a lot of follow-up to do,” she said.
In the meantime, despite disappointment that some of the items were poor shape, BARC will put the contents of the box on display at the Flatiron Heritage Center, 69 Market St., Brownsville, for the next couple of months. The center is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily except Mondays.
