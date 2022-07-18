Summer: That time of year when kids splash in local pools, people gather around bonfires and folks flock to the local fair.
Southwestern Pennsylvania is home to five county fairs with deliciously rich histories. This year’s fair season begins with a parade that winds through a small neighborhood in Wind Ridge, Greene County, signaling the start of the Jacktown Fair.
“It kind of kicks off the whole fair,” said Marcia Sonneborn, Jacktown Fair Parade Chairman. “Everybody gets their houses cleaned up, their yards ready, their chairs out. It’s become a tradition that everybody looks forward to.”
The Jacktown Fair, hosted annually since 1866 (with a one-year break during the pandemic), runs Sunday, July 17 through Saturday, July 23.
“One thing I always thought was kind of special about the Jacktown Fair is one, how it sits up on a knoll, a little grass knoll. It’s just different from any fair I’ve ever been to,” said Sonneborn, who has worked at the fair since the 1970s. “It kind of exemplifies this little rural area. We’ve developed this reputation for being the oldest continuous fair in the U.S. It’s always been said that you can’t die happy until you’ve been to the Jacktown Fair.”
Happiness is found at the Fayette County Fair, too, scheduled for Thursday, July 28 through Saturday, Aug. 6.
“It’s always different,” said Bill Jackson, who has served as fair president for more than two decades. “We kind of use the same formula but change up the acts, do a little bit of grounds improvement every year.”
This year’s Fayette County Fair begins with tradition. The carnival opens at 6 p.m. July 28, with an opening ceremony scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Since it’s Firemen’s Day, a Firemen’s Parade will wind its way over the grounds that evening.
Along with the usual fun - livestock judging, art and crafts contests and the annual Angel Food Cake and Apple Pie contests July 30 - comedy hypnotist Mike Bishop returns for the first time in a couple years to the Youth Building stage twice nightly through Aug. 3.
“He always draws a nice crowd,” said Jackson.
Monday, Aug. 1 is Veterans Day; all veterans who provide ID are admitted free to the fair. All who donate at least three canned good receive get in free before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. That day, a Diaper Derby will take place at 5 p.m. in the Fiddler’s Building, and the Demolition Derby roars to life at 7 p.m.
The highly-anticipated annual milk chugging competition begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, as part of the fair’s Family Fun Night.
“There are teams of four. A lot of the teams stay together year after year,” Jackson said.
The fair ends with a chili cookoff at 11 a.m. the final day, with closing ceremonies at 10:30 that evening.
The full list of theme days and events is online at https://www.fayettefair.com/.
Just days after the Fayette’s fair comes to a close, the Greene County Fair opens with a nod to the past: Draft horse halter and hitch shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.
Harness races are scheduled for noon Aug. 9 and 10, another allusion to fairs gone by. The first fair, held 155 years ago, featured horse racing.
The fair’s storied past - in 1940, during tough financial times, county commissioners purchased the 41-acre grounds, making Greene’s one of two county-owned fairs in Pennsylvania - breathes nostalgia into the annual festivities.
“The purpose is really to highlight agriculture and the legacy of farmland and farmers in the county,” said Commissioner Mike Belding. “I think the opportunity for people to come out and see some of our young 4-H kids and the livestock exhibition and the produce is kind of the important thing.”
Though old, the fair isn’t old school. Sure, the special baking contests are slated for 6 p.m. Aug. 8, and 4-H and livestock shows run all week long. Yes, the spacious halls are decorated in home and garden exhibitions, and the grounds will smell of iconic fair food.
But drag racing returns for the second year to the track at 7 p.m. Aug. 8, and along with amusement rides, kids of all ages are invited to play laser tag in the infield daily beginning at 5 p.m. Laser tag is free; simply come hungry for friendly competition.
In the fair’s earliest years, shooting and gambling games drew crowds. People reveled in the 1912 air show - an eight-cylinder plan flew low over the grounds - and this year, the Greene County Fair has something just as dazzling planned for attendees.
The fair welcomes singer-songwriter, rapper and musician Colt Ford to the stage at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8. Ford has sold more than 3 million albums, co-wrote Jason Aldean’s No. 1 hit “Dirt Road Anthem” and has collaborated with music industry legends Brad Paisley, Jermaine Dupri and No Doubt, among others.
Other fair acts you won’t want to miss: Truck and tractors pulls at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 and 13, and the 4-H & FFA Tractor Driving Competition at 10 a.m. Aug. 12.
“I would just encourage people to come out. I think sometimes it’s routine. Really get out and enjoy it. Talk to people. Walk through some of the buildings that have vendors. See what else is going on in Greene County,” Belding said.
Everything you want to know about the Greene County Fair can be found online at https://greenecountyfair.org/.
Last year, the Washington County Fair unveiled a new, digital welcome sign and invited the circus to its sprawling grounds.
The circus is back this year, with performances every afternoon. The fair gets off the ground Saturday, Aug. 13 with a lawn and garden tractor pull at 9 a.m., the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie contest at noon and the Fair Queen contest that evening.
The excitement doesn’t end there. There are magic shows and a petting zoo each day. Harness races begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 15, the school bus demolition derby will entertain crowds the evening of Aug. 17, and the 4-H benefit auction is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 18.
As always, fair-goers should arrive hungry: The Washington County Fair food is a treat, with traditional funnel cakes and local vendors setting up shop along the eatery corridor.
There will be amusement rides - is it a fair without the rides? - games and, of course, home arts exhibitions. Judging in the halls begins at 4 p.m. Aug. 12.
The First Baby Beef Show and Sale debuted in 1964; the following year, sheep were included in the sale. This year’s rabbits and goats sale is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 19 and the hogs, steers and lambs sale is 10 a.m. on the 20, with 4-H and livestock showings throughout the day all week long.
Music is a main attraction to the fair, and this year’s lineup will have fair-goers tapping their toes.
Singer-songwriter and American Idol winner Chayce Beckham takes the grandstand stage at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. The locally-famous crowd favorite Aaron Margaria returns for a performance Aug. 16, and senior high bands will entertain beginning at 6 p.m. Aug. 17.
The 2022 fair closes a milk chugging competition at 7 p.m. and drag racing later that evening.
For the full schedule of Washington County Fair happenings, visit https://washingtonfair.org/.
County fair season comes to an end the week of Sept. 5, when crowds throng to West Alexander for all the usual fun.
“We’re kind of the best-kept secret in Washington County, in a way,” said Barb Reed, director of the West Alexander Fair. “I think it’s still the best bargain around. For one price you can experience grandstand shows, musical acts, carnival rides, livestock barns, visit the halls. You get to see all your friends you haven’t seen for the last year. That’s kind of priceless.”
The week gets off to a sweet start with the specialty baked goods judging at 10 a.m. opening day. Competition is sure to be fierce: Last year’s Angel Food contest winner Marge Shape took third at the PA Farm Show in January.
Also on the schedule that day: Crandall Creek band performs live at 1 p.m., the Fair Queen contest starts at 6 p.m., and the rodeo’s in town, too.
“There’s (usually) bull riding and calf roping, barrel racing,” said Reed.
The rodeo has been a staple at the West Alexander Fair for years. The fair itself started at its present location in 1906, when a group of gentlemen, disappointed that a fair in West Virginia ceased operations following the 1905 World’s Fair, got together and formed the West Alexander Agricultural Association.
“They sold stock, 750 shares of stock at $10 a piece. That’s how they purchased the grounds,” Reed said. “Over the years, they’ve added a number of barns and exhibition halls.”
The fair board purchased an additional 27 acres for parking this year, and folks can wander the updated halls, where local artisans’ work will be on display. Save the date for McGuffey Marching Band’s performance Sept. 6, the hot dog eating contest and fireworks display Sept. 9, and the Farmer’s Olympics on the fair’s final day.
“I think it’s just the, I don’t know ... the atmosphere. People still consider it a family-safe fair. Everyone knows everyone there,” said Reed. “A lot of people don’t know where West Alexandria is and when they do come, it’s like, ‘Wow.’ If they haven’t been to (a county fair), we’re the last one on the list.”
Ticket prices and a full schedule of the West Alexander Fair events can be found at https://www.westalexfair.com.
