State police said a Fairbank woman’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit when she crashed her car on Route 21, killing her passenger.
Alexandra C. Lucketti, 26, was charged Friday with homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and DUI in the Sept. 18, 2020, death of Jesse “JJ” Provance, 26, of Uniontown.
According to court paperwork, Lucketti’s Ford Escape hit the rear panel of a marked police vehicle that was pulled to the side of Route 21 in German Township conducting an unrelated traffic stop.
Police said Lucketti’s SUV flipped onto its roof and Provance was partially ejected through the moon roof.
The crash occurred just before 12:30 a.m.
At the scene, police said Lucketti acknowledged driving the SUV, and said she drank four beers before she and Provance left an area bar. She reportedly told police she was tired, having just worked a 12-hour shift as a nurse.
Cpl. Cameron W. Craig, who filed the charges, wrote that Lucketti’s speech was slurred and her breath smelled of alcohol.
A blood test showed her blood-alcohol content was .183, more than twice above the .08 legal limit for drivers.
Court paperwork indicated Richard E. Nicholson, no age or address listed, told police he was driving behind Lucketti’s car when she crashed. He told police Lucketti moved over as if to pass the police car, and then drove back toward it and hit it.
Before that, he said, she was driving in the opposite lane of travel for about 400 feet.
The two troopers who were involved in the traffic stop and the driver of that vehicle told Craig that they had to jump out of the way of Lucketti’s SUV to avoid being hit.
None of them was injured.
Lucketti, who was also uninjured in the crash, is free on $40,000 bond. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20 before Magisterial District Judge Daniel C. Shimshock.
