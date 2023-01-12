A Fairbank woman who was drunk when she struck a police cruiser stopped on the side of Route 21 in German Township, causing her vehicle to roll over in a crash that killed her passenger, was sentenced to prison Tuesday.
Alexandra C. Lucketti, 27, was sentenced in Fayette County Court to serve 3 to 6 years in a state prison by President Judge Steve Leskinen after pleading guilty to all charges in the fatal crash in November.
Lucketti had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit to drive on Sept. 18, 2020, when state police said she crashed into a trooper’s marked police car that was parked on the shoulder of the road during a traffic stop, prompting her passenger to be partially ejected from the SUV’s moon roof as her vehicle rolled over.
Jesse “JJ” Provance, 26, of Uniontown, died at the scene from injuries he suffered in the crash. No one else was injured in the crash.
Lucketti, who had a blood-alcohol level of .183%, was charged two weeks later with homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence, along with two citations. She pleaded guilty to all charges before Leskinen on Nov. 4.
Her defense attorney, Jeremy Davis, did not respond to a phone message seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.
In September, the family of Provance filed a federal lawsuit against Kickerz Bar and Grill in McClellandtown for serving Lucketti alcohol before the crash. Lucketti told state police said she drank four beers before she left the bar with Provance, according to court documents.
Eugene Grimm, the attorney in the civil case representing the family, said Wednesday he had no comment on Lucketti’s sentence.
It was not immediately known at which state prison Lucketti would serve her sentence.
