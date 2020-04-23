A Fairchance man is behind bars for allegedly making obscene gestures to a woman who was shopping at Dollar General, following her home and leaving her a note to meet him.
Brandon Lowell Rowles, 30, of Fairchance was arrested after state police found a vehicle in the area matching surveillance footage from the woman’s house. He was also reportedly caught on video at Dollar General following the woman and imitating a sex act at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. He also had an active warrant through Jefferson County Probation Office, where he faced drug delivery charges in four cases in 2015, according to court records.
Police alleged Rowles approached the woman in the refreshments aisle of Dollar General at 546 Georges Fairchance Road, “trying to get her attention” and grabbed his genitals outside his shorts. He allegedly followed her to the cash register and continued making obscene gestures. She left and drove to her parents’ house. On Tuesday, her mom told her she found a handwritten note in the mailbox that said “I like you,” “I saw you looking at my you know what” and “If you’re not married meet me at the Fairchance car wash tomorrow at 9 a.m.”
Rowles reportedly confessed to the crimes.
He is charged with misdemeanor counts of stalking, harassment, disorderly conduct and open lewdness. He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon before on-call Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries, who set bail at $50,000. Rowles remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.