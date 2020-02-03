An arrest warrant was issued for a Fairchance man who allegedly pushed a store employee out of the way when he was caught shoplifting.
Andrew Justin McClelland, 31, faces charges of robbery, simple assault, harassment and retail theft which were filed before on-call Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a loss prevention officer at the Uniontown Walmart noticed McClelland in the store on Saturday, and recognized him from a few days prior as he and two other men were allegedly involved with a theft at that time.
The officer, Katrina Jaquay, followed McClelland around in the store, observing him placing items in a shopping cart as well as allegedly concealing different items on himself. He left the shopping cart in the men's department of the store, passed all points of sale and started to exit through the front entrance, police said.
When Jaquay placed her hand on his shoulder and told him she was with store security, police alleged McClelland shoved her to the side and ran out of the building.
Video surveillance of the incident was shown to police, and McClelland was identified.
Jaquay told police that McClelland ran across the road and was last seen standing at a nearby medical building.
Police canvassed the area, but were unable to locate McClelland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.