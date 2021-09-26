A Fairchance man is in jail on multiple charges after he allegedly took police on a high speed chase on a motorcycle and then resisted arrest.
Matthew P. Lisauckis, 36, was spotted by state police on a black motorcycle with no license plate along Big Six Road in Georges Township at 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to court paperwork.
Police watched the motorcycle go through a stop sign, and then turned on lights and sirens to pull Lisauckis over.
Lisauckis continued to travel north on Morgantown Road at a high rate of speed, weaved into the opposing lane of travel, turned right on Wynn Road, turned right onto Route 857 and then turned onto an unnamed dirt road, where his motorcycle became stuck in a ditch filled with water.
Lisauckis struck his face and head off of the motorcycle and wasn’t wearing a helmet, police said. He allegedly tried to flee on foot by forcing the motorcycle into the police vehicle’s front passenger side door, causing damage to the vehicle.
Police alleged he resisted arrest.
After Lisauckis was taken into custody, police found $441 in stacked and banded cash, a black case marked “PUGS” that contained two smoking devices, a plastic straw, two white stamp bags of suspected heroin, two clear plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine, and additional suspected heroin and crack cocaine.
Lisauckis was transported to the WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital where he consented to a blood draw and allegedly told police he snorted heroin earlier in the day.
Police also found that Lisauckis had a suspended driver’s license that was DUI related.
He was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, drug possession, DUI/unsafe driving, driving with a suspended license, criminal mischief and numerous other drug and traffic violations.
Lisauckis is lodged in the Fayette County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 6 before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.
