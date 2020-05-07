A Fairchance man who was charged earlier this month with allegedly making obscene gestures to a woman and following her is now charged with exposing himself to workers at Texas Roadhouse.
Brandon Lowell Rowles, 30, is facing misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and open lewdness for the alleged incident April 19 in North Union Township. He was identified by his description and his vehicle description, which matched the previously filed case that occurred three days later at Fairchance Dollar General.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the new case, a woman brought him a food order at about 1 p.m. that day, and reported his genitals were exposed and he was touching himself. She told police she was alarmed and kept her distance, and he told her to put the food in the vehicle. He asked her for a side of ranch, and she went inside and told another worker what happened, saying she did not want to go back to his vehicle. The second employee brought the dressing, and also reported his genitals were exposed. She told the man she was getting a manager, and he fled the scene. The women described him as a middle-aged man with black hair and glasses driving an older model black sedan.
State police interviewed Rowles, who said he was at Texas Roadhouse at the time, but said he didn't remember having his genitals out. He later said he may have been exposing himself, but only to scratch an itch, court documents said.
In the previous case, he allegedly made obscene gestures to a shopper at Dollar General, followed her home and left a note to meet him. Bail was set at $50,000 in that case, and he remains in Fayette County Prison. Court documents indicate he hired attorney Justin John-Earl Ketchel to represent him.
