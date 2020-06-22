A Fairchance man is behind bars for allegedly hitting a man with his vehicle, pinning him between a bumper and another vehicle.
Brandon Lee Kissinger, 22, of West Church Street allegedly tried to hit Richard E. Johnston Jr. twice before pinning him with the front bumper of his Volkswagon Jetta at about 6:45 p.m. June 13 in Georges Township.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, Johnston went to 2568 Morgantown Road after hearing a disturbance, and attempted to take a picture of Kissinger’s license plate. Kissinger became aggravated and allegedly hit Johnston with the vehicle. Johnston told police he threw up and was experiencing back pain. He later went to Uniontown Hospital for treatment.
A witness corroborated Johnston’s account, police said.
Kissinger was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II, who set bail at $35,000. Kissinger remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.