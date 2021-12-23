The Fairchance man who shot and killed another man in a South Union Township fast-food restaurant parking lot last year was found not guilty after a Fayette County jury determined he acted in self-defense.
Justin Rittacco, 23, was acquitted Wednesday of homicide and other charges in the shooting death of Robert Lukehart on May 24, 2020.
Rittacco showed little emotion as the jury rendered its verdict after deliberating for about 90 minutes following the three-day trial before President Judge John Wagner. Family members of Rittacco embraced him as he walked out of the courtroom.
Defense attorney Bill Difenderfer said video surveillance of the shooting clearly showed Rittacco was in danger and acted in self-defense.
“I think it was a clear-cut case,” Difenderfer said. “But whenever you have someone dying of three gunshots, I understand the charges.”
Rittacco fired his handgun three times while he was seated in his parked car as Lukehart rushed toward his window following a road rage altercation earlier in the day with another man. Lukehart, 39, of Fairchance, died at the scene outside the Long John Silver’s parking lot at 548 Morgantown Road.
A simmering feud between Rittacco and Brandon Kissinger over their mutual love interest Louise Sutton apparently led to the two altercations that precipitated the shooting of Lukehart, who was Kissinger’s friend.
In his closing arguments Wednesday, Difenderfer said that his client’s actions fell under the state’s Castle Doctrine law during both the road rage incident with Kissinger on Route 857 earlier in the day and again during the shooting. Difenderfer walked the jury through the self-defense law and explained that it allows anyone inside their house or in a car to use deadly force if they believe they’re in peril of death or serious bodily injury.
“Not only does it apply, it fits like a glove in this case,” Difenderfer said.
Difenderfer said his client had just moments to react when Kissinger later used his car to block Rittacco’s vehicle from leaving the fast-food restaurant parking lot before Lukehart came rushing to his door “to beat the hell out of this kid” after dropping Sutton off at her job there.
“He’s got a second – one second – to make that decision,” Difenderfer said.
Difenderfer blamed Kissinger for starting the two altercations and letting Lukehart get “sucked in” to his mess.
Difenderfer also argued that Rittacco was within his rights for pulling out his handgun during the incident on Route 857 because Kissinger stopped his car in the road and then got out in an attempt to enter the vehicle to remove Sutton from the passenger seat. He said the fact Rittacco did not fire his gun at Kissinger in that instance showed he had no intent to kill that day.
“God knows what Brandon Kissinger was going to do?” Difenderfer said of the altercation on Route 857. “The gun stopped the problem.”
According to testimony presented during the trial, Lukehart did not have a gun, and no weapons were found in Kissinger’s vehicle.
Assistant District Attorney Rob Harper argued during his closing that Rittacco was “gun happy” and accused him of creating the two scenarios in which the altercations occurred. Harper suggested Rittacco was still in love with his ex-girlfriend Sutton and wanted to exact revenge on her new boyfriend in Kissinger, but instead shot Lukehart. He noted that Lukehart was likely two feet away from Rittaco when he was shot.
“It didn’t matter if it was the Queen of England coming out of that car, they were going to get shot,” Harper said. “This was going to be a final confrontation. ... The defendant had a motive and an opportunity, and he took it.”
He also questioned why neither Rittacco nor Sutton called police after the Route 857 incident. Instead they went to Rittacco’s house, where he played a video game with a friend before they left for Long John Silver’s to take Sutton to work.
While he added that Kissinger and Lukehart “were not choir boys,” that did not give Rittacco the right to fire his weapon. However, Harper also admitted that Kissinger “wanted confrontation” with Rittacco as closure since his relationship with Sutton was in turmoil.
“What they did didn’t deserve the death penalty. Not for Mr. Lukehart. Not by a long shot,” Harper said.
Harper declined to comment on the verdict after it was read.
Earlier Wednesday, Sutton took the stand and explained that Kissinger was “obsessed” with Rittacco in the months leading up to the shooting, to the point that he followed him around at times. Kissinger was also physically abusive to Sutton and regularly took her cellphone to read messages from other people, she testified. While Sutton testified that she knew Kissinger did not possess any firearms, she said he “knew people who have guns (and) how to get them.”
Following the incident on Route 857, Sutton said she thought Kissinger was going to harm both of them.
“I thought he was going to kill us,” Sutton testified. “I thought he was going to kill (Rittacco).”
Difenderfer questioned her about why she continued to go to work at Long John Silver’s that day despite the situation. She responded that she had to work, but they tried to avoid Kissinger and only arrived at the restaurant upon learning state police had been called and Kissinger and Lukehart had left.
“You did everything to avoid him?” Difenderfer asked.
“I did,” Sutton responded.
“And so did he?” Difenderfer asked, referring to Rittacco.
“Absolutely,” Sutton said.
Rittacco did not testify during the case. In addition to being acquitted of homicide, the jury also found Rittacco not guilty on charges of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and simple assault.
