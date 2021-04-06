A Fairchance man entered a guilty plea in a 2018 vehicle collision that killed a married couple, and could spend up to 36 years in prison.
Tristian Michael Lukehart, 23, was driving at least 117 mph in a 55 mph zone, and was under the influence of marijuana when he hit a vehicle at the intersection of Route 51 and Smock Road in Franklin Township at about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 20, 2018. The crash killed Gerome A. Garbutt and wife, Jacklyn L. Garbutt of Smock.
Lukehart and his passengers, Austin Dudley and Brandon Smith, both of Fairchance, were also injured in the collision.
On Monday, Lukehart pleaded guilty to charges including two counts each of third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle and homicide by vehicle while DUI, DUI and involuntary manslaughter, and four counts each of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle and recklessly endangering another person before Fayette County Judge Nancy Vernon.
In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 18 to 36 years in prison.
First Assistant District Attorney Melinda Dellarose said nine family members of the Garbutts were present during the plea hearing, and were satisfied with the plea after they discussed it and provided input to the district attorney’s office.
“It’s never an easy thing,” Dellarose said, adding that no amount of time someone spends in prison can get a loved one back, but the family agreed with Lukehart’s plea.
Lukehart is currently free on $75,000 bond and is on electronic monitoring.
Dellarose said the time spent on the electronic monitoring will not count as credit toward Lukehart’s sentence. That hearing is scheduled for May 26 before Vernon.
