A Fairchance man has been sentenced by a federal judge on child pornography charges.
Michael Pulliam, 37, was sentenced Wednesday by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak to 10 years in and one month in prison, followed by 25 years of supervised release.
According to information presented to the court, state police conducted a search of Pulliam’s residence on June 14, 2019. During the search, the police discovered a library of child pornography consisting of thousands of images, including images and videos of prepubescent children.
Pulliam had a previous conviction of possession of child pornography in federal court in 2007.
At the time of his more recent conviction, Pulliam was still on federal supervised release from his prior conviction.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee J. Karl prosecuted this case on behalf of the government, and U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady commended state police for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Pulliam.
