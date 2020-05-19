An arrest warrant has been issued for a Fayette County man who allegedly delivered a fatal dose of drugs to his girlfriend.
Jesse Carl Long III, 47, of Gallatin Avenue, Fairchance was charged with drug delivery resulting in death and drug delivery on Monday before Westmoreland County Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner.
The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 31 when the West Newton Police Department responded to a call for an unresponsive female, Tina Johnson, lying on the sidewalk along Water Street in West Newton.
Johnson was taken to Monongahela Valley Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. An autopsy and toxicology test ruled that the cause of death was fentanyl toxicity as Johnson was found to have significant levels of fentanyl, fentanyl precursors and fentanyl metabolite in her blood, according to court paperwork.
Police interviewed Long, who told police that he had been with Johnson for 14 years, and they both had an extensive history of drug use and abuse.
He also told police that he, Johnson and someone else drove to Youngwood in Westmoreland County to buy two stamp bags of heroin for $100.
As they traveled back to West Newton, Long said that Johnson snorted the bag in the car.
One of the two empty stamp bags from the bundle bought by long was analyzed and found to contain fentanyl.
A warrant has been issued for Long’s arrest.
